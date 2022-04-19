Credit Suisse slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] loss -0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $63.57 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Mondelēz International to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 866-518-6930 from the United States and 203-518-9713 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

Mondelez International Inc. represents 1.39 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $88.10 billion with the latest information. MDLZ stock price has been found in the range of $63.25 to $64.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5777562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $72.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 72 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 65.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.70, while it was recorded at 63.64 for the last single week of trading, and 63.01 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 7.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $68,444 million, or 80.00% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,509,194, which is approximately 0.436% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,518,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.08 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 897 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 48,740,751 shares. Additionally, 673 investors decreased positions by around 51,719,583 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 973,669,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,074,129,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,659,930 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,478,749 shares during the same period.