Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is -22.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.72%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Apollo Funds Complete Acquisition of Majority Stake in Novolex.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that funds managed by Apollo affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Novolex Holdings LLC (“Novolex” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of diverse and sustainable packaging products for the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets, from funds managed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Carlyle will retain a minority stake in the Company.

The financing for the acquisition includes the largest-ever sustainability-linked loan issued to date. Additional financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Over the last 12 months, CS stock dropped by -30.43%. The one-year Credit Suisse Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.19. The average equity rating for CS stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.18 billion, with 2.51 billion shares outstanding and 2.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, CS stock reached a trading volume of 10755856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $8.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 156.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.53.

CS Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credit Suisse Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.29.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 587.29. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 329.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of -$32,928 per employee.

CS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 1.40%.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $655 million, or 4.00% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,078,041, which is approximately 6.269% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,939,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.09 million in CS stocks shares; and OPTIVER HOLDING B.V., currently with $32.22 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 188.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credit Suisse Group AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 13,391,271 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 7,207,214 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 66,619,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,217,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,772,754 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,562 shares during the same period.