Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Revenue clocked in at $4.85 billion, down -12.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $41.23 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group Completes Acquisition of Investors Bancorp.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (“Investors”).

The acquisition of Investors, along with the recently completed acquisition of HSBC’s East Coast branches and national online deposit business, enhances Citizens’ banking franchise, adding an attractive middle market/small business and consumer customer base. These acquisitions significantly build on Citizens’ physical presence in the Northeast with the addition of more than 200 branches located in the greater New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas and across New Jersey. The combined Citizens franchise operates across some of the most attractive retail and commercial banking markets in the United States characterized by large and dense population centers, areas of high-income households and centers of robust business activity.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. represents 424.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.64 billion with the latest information. CFG stock price has been found in the range of $40.60 to $41.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 7478224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $54.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $64 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.93.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -17.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.72 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.65, while it was recorded at 41.21 for the last single week of trading, and 47.48 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $18,765 million, or 83.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,325,702, which is approximately -1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,920,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.19 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 26.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 38,035,105 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 35,134,671 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 385,962,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,131,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,504,277 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,912,368 shares during the same period.