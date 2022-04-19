Citigroup lifts Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] closed the trading session at $46.35 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.03, while the highest price level was $47.82. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Wells Fargo Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its first quarter 2022 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 14, 2022, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.40 percent and weekly performance of -2.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.15M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 65583236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $61.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $64, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 50 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 115.95.

WFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.99, while it was recorded at 48.27 for the last single week of trading, and 49.57 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.97. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130,759 million, or 75.20% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,460,566, which is approximately -2.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,093,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.03 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.46 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -2.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 985 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 103,755,106 shares. Additionally, 910 investors decreased positions by around 185,972,475 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 2,531,403,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,821,131,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,329,642 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 9,916,931 shares during the same period.