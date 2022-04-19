Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] is 47.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] traded at a high on 04/18/22, posting a 3.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.12. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Cenovus provides risk management program update.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is announcing the suspension of its crude oil price risk management activities related to West Texas Intermediate (WTI). Given the strength of Cenovus’s balance sheet and liquidity position, the company has determined these programs are no longer required to support financial resilience. Cenovus will remain well positioned to generate significant free funds flow over the long term. The company plans to announce on April 27, 2022 its first-quarter results, details on its plan for increasing shareholder returns and updated 2022 corporate guidance.

Realized losses on all risk management positions for the three months ending March 31, 2022 are expected to be about $970 million. Actual realizations for the first quarter of 2022 will be reported with Cenovus’s first-quarter results. Based on forward prices as of March 31, 2022, estimated realized losses on all risk management positions for the three months ending June 30, 2022 are currently expected to be about $410 million. Actual gains or losses resulting from these positions will depend on market prices or rates, as applicable, at the time each such position is settled. Cenovus plans to close the bulk of its outstanding crude oil price risk management positions related to WTI over the next two months and expects to have no significant financial exposure to these positions beyond the second quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9010921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at 3.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $36.23 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.54M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 9010921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $16.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.03, while it was recorded at 17.33 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $16,732 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 188,068,828, which is approximately -5.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 101,612,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CONOCOPHILLIPS, currently with $1.59 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -35.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 137,937,934 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 168,669,000 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 651,129,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 957,736,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,730,905 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 34,432,362 shares during the same period.