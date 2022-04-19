Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] is -70.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.23%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Tropos Motors Europe.

Acquisition Expands European Assembly Capacity and Distribution Networks in EMEA and Adds a Strategic Customer Network in Europe.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it completed the previously-announced acquisition of a 65% equity interest in Tropos Motors Europe GmbH (“TME”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mosolf SE & Co. KG (“Mosolf”), for €3.25 million and the assumption of 100% of a shareholder loan from Mosolf to TME in the amount of €11.9 million.

Over the last 12 months, CENN stock dropped by -80.82%.

The market cap for the stock reached $425.20 million, with 48.88 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.54M shares, CENN stock reached a trading volume of 5629828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

CENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.23. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6803, while it was recorded at 1.7420 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4166 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenntro Electric Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 316,585, which is approximately 299.149% of the company’s market cap and around 39.20% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 212,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in CENN stocks shares; and QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, currently with $0.12 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 612,005 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 182,878 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 40,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,233 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 181,487 shares during the same period.