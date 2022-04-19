Bilibili Inc. [BILI] is -49.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] closed the trading session at $23.34 on 04/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.57, while the highest price level was $24.425. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Qiming’s Nisa Leung, Duane Kuang Named on 2022 Forbes Midas List.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.70 percent and weekly performance of -9.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, BILI reached to a volume of 13380082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $58.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $43, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.74.

BILI stock trade performance evaluation

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.87, while it was recorded at 25.41 for the last single week of trading, and 59.64 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.44. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.03.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.62. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bilibili Inc. [BILI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 1.54%.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,338 million, or 43.90% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,524,934, which is approximately 19.098% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,638,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.33 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $249.4 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 22,574,460 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 36,122,693 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 75,151,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,848,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,366,301 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 12,858,331 shares during the same period.