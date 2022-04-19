Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell -23.87% so far this year. What now?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] traded at a low on 04/18/22, posting a -5.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.02. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Bausch + Lomb Will Present New Scientific Data During the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting.

10 Podium Presentations, Two Posters Include Results from the First Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Investigational Treatment NOV03 (Perfluorohexyloctane).

– Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), today announced the presentation of 10 podium presentations and two poster presentations during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting, which will take place from April 22-26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The presentations will include results from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials of the investigational treatment, NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane), as well as from several studies involving the company’s surgical technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5033990 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bausch Health Companies Inc. stands at 3.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $7.46 billion, with 360.10 million shares outstanding and 339.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 5033990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BHC stock performed recently?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.09. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 22.15 for the last single week of trading, and 26.32 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Insider trade positions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $5,840 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 1.794% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.85 million in BHC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $421.01 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 23.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 29,604,126 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 24,070,180 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 209,752,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,426,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,293,032 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,791,396 shares during the same period.