Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Revenue clocked in at $20.50 billion, up 55.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] traded at a high on 04/18/22, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.43. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Baker Hughes to Provide Hydrogen-Ready Turbo-Compression Technology for Pipeline in Greece.

& March 31, 2022 /3BL Media/ – (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, has been awarded a contract by TERNA, the construction arm of , to supply gas turbines and compressors that can run on a blend of natural gas and hydrogen for a new compression station of the Greek Natural Gas Transmission System. The compression station will serve domestic gas supply in .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10120458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baker Hughes Company stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $38.33 billion, with 899.00 million shares outstanding and 818.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 10120458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $38.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $30 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on BKR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 31 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.41, while it was recorded at 36.95 for the last single week of trading, and 26.33 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 50.90%.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $37,449 million, or 88.90% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 166,645,919, which is approximately -22.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 106,470,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.54 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 105,473,058 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 106,721,222 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 792,068,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,262,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,881,958 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 8,974,132 shares during the same period.