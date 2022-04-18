why NIKE Inc. [NKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $168.40

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] jumped around 5.97 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $133.46 at the close of the session, up 4.68%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2022 financial results for its third quarter ended February 28, 2022.

Third quarter reported revenues were $10.9 billion, up 5 percent compared to prior year and up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis.*.

NIKE Inc. stock is now -19.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKE Stock saw the intraday high of $134.38 and lowest of $128.891 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 179.10, which means current price is +14.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 12811274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIKE Inc. [NKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $168.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NKE stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 184 to 182.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 56.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has NKE stock performed recently?

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.98, while it was recorded at 127.82 for the last single week of trading, and 155.00 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.74. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.87.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.36. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $78,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 15.34%.

Insider trade positions for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

There are presently around $138,124 million, or 83.80% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,359,777, which is approximately 0.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,964,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.01 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.55 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly 3.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,293 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 50,793,092 shares. Additionally, 943 investors decreased positions by around 48,282,322 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 935,871,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,034,946,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 314 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,791,039 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 6,676,156 shares during the same period.