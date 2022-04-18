why KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.29

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] loss -2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $14.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2022 that KE Holdings Appoints New Independent Director.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced the appointment of Mr. WU Jun as an independent director of its board of directors (the “Board”). The Board also appointed Mr. WU as the chairperson of the compensation committee of the Board and a member of the audit committee and nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Ms. CHEN Yu will no longer serve as an independent director of the Board after her current term expires, which was also based on her career pursuit and did not result from any disagreement with the Company. These changes will be effective on March 29, 2022.

Mr. WU is the founder and has been serving as the chairman of the board of Beijing Radium Lab Technology Co., Ltd. since 2018. He is a co-founder of Beijing Wisdon Technology Co., Ltd. where he joined in 2017. From 2010 to 2017, Mr. WU held various positions, including chief executive officer, chief financial officer and executive vice president, at AsiaInfo Holdings, LLC (formerly known as AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc., a provider of telecommunication software solutions and services in China that was listed on the Nasdaq from 2000 to 2014). From 2008 to 2010, Mr. WU served as the chief financial officer of iSoftStone Information Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of iSoftStone Holdings Limited, a China-based IT services provider that was listed on the NYSE from 2010 to 2014. Prior to that, Mr. WU served as a vice president in the finance department at Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2008. From 1997 to 2005, Mr. WU worked for Lucent Technology (China) Co., Ltd. and held various positions, lastly as the chief financial officer in the Greater China area. From 1995 to 1996, he was an accountant at the Beijing Representative Office of SAP AG and subsequently at SAP (Beijing) Software System Co., Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. WU held certain financial management positions, including the management accountant, sales routine supervisor and logistics assistant manager, at Wall’s China Co., Ltd. from 1991 to 1995. Mr. WU has served as an independent non-executive director of Beijing Evercare Medical Technology Group Co., Ltd. since July 2021. Mr. WU graduated from University of International Business and Economics with a diploma majoring in international accounting in 1989 and he received an MBA degree from City University of Seattle in 1999.

KE Holdings Inc. represents 1.18 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.98 billion with the latest information. BEKE stock price has been found in the range of $13.99 to $15.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.50M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 13112455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $22 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17.10 to $26.30, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.67.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.94, while it was recorded at 14.36 for the last single week of trading, and 20.62 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 19.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $5,885 million, or 47.80% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 73,026,983, which is approximately -5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 30,957,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.64 million in BEKE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $315.5 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 99,246,540 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 36,963,600 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 282,936,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,146,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,316,462 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 15,557,129 shares during the same period.