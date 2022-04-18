why Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.68

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] loss -0.49% or -0.24 points to close at $49.19 with a heavy trading volume of 12110222 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that PT Freeport Indonesia Completes Sale of $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes.

PT Freeport Indonesia (“PT-FI” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the sale of $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes (collectively, the “Notes”). Following is a summary of the three tranches of debt:.

It opened the trading session at $49.70, the shares rose to $50.42 and dropped to $49.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FCX points out that the company has recorded 32.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.67M shares, FCX reached to a volume of 12110222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $48.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $47 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on FCX stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FCX shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for FCX stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.63, while it was recorded at 48.66 for the last single week of trading, and 39.61 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 28.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

There are presently around $55,223 million, or 79.00% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,741,622, which is approximately 0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,218,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.11 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 23.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 618 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 89,490,791 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 89,656,254 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 943,502,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,122,649,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,545,830 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 9,415,695 shares during the same period.