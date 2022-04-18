why DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.56

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] slipped around -0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.49 at the close of the session, down -1.55%. The company report on April 15, 2022 that DraftKings to Release First Quarter 2022 Results May 6.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company”, “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results prior to 8:30AM EDT on May 6, 2022.

At 8:30AM EDT on the same day, DraftKings will host a conference call to discuss the results.

DraftKings Inc. stock is now -39.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DKNG Stock saw the intraday high of $16.8699 and lowest of $16.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.58, which means current price is +10.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.67M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 16451454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $33.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $23 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $22, while Truist kept a Hold rating on DKNG stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DKNG shares from 35 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.66, while it was recorded at 16.58 for the last single week of trading, and 36.96 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $4,520 million, or 66.00% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,338,845, which is approximately 6.555% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,996,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.23 million in DKNG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $325.68 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 47,176,109 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 30,585,723 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 196,325,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,087,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,243,320 shares, while 181 institutional investors sold positions of 5,891,368 shares during the same period.