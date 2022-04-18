why Arrival [ARVL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.24

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] slipped around -0.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.00 at the close of the session, down -5.06%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Arrival Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Non-binding Orders and LOIs doubled to c.134k1 vehiclesVan SOP in Q3 with 400-600 Vans expected to be delivered to customers this yearEnded Q4 2021 with approximately $905mm2 in cash and cash equivalents.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) today reported unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Arrival stock is now -59.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARVL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.12 and lowest of $2.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.93, which means current price is +3.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 15185292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $256 million, or 15.90% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 30,371,059, which is approximately 95.505% of the company’s market cap and around 73.43% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 30,237,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.71 million in ARVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.35 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 1015.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 50,146,085 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,189,195 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 28,861,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,197,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,489,465 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 895,353 shares during the same period.