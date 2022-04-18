why Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $148.07

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] plunged by -$4.68 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $98.39 during the day while it closed the day at $93.06. The company report on April 14, 2022 that AMD to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the close of market. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

About AMD For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock has also loss -10.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMD stock has declined by -29.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.90% and lost -35.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $158.35 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.34M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 73354368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $148.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $150, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on AMD stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 175 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 5.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 49.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.85, while it was recorded at 96.85 for the last single week of trading, and 117.82 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 29.90%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110,664 million, or 53.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,997,454, which is approximately -0.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,518,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.68 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.28 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 3.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,077 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 97,458,152 shares. Additionally, 746 investors decreased positions by around 86,098,799 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 1,005,615,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,189,172,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 376 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,819,498 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 10,821,631 shares during the same period.