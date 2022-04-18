Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.60 during the day while it closed the day at $22.16. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Pinterest to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the first quarter 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Pinterest Inc. stock has also loss -5.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PINS stock has declined by -32.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.81% and lost -39.04% year-on date.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $15.10 billion, with 651.20 million shares outstanding and 566.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.15M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 10846106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $39.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 64 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.20.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.95, while it was recorded at 22.92 for the last single week of trading, and 43.55 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 12.80%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,341 million, or 78.40% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,170,184, which is approximately 21.636% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 32,359,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.09 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $686.89 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -3.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 70,216,970 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 798,538,556 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 447,207,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,547,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,888,835 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 22,924,073 shares during the same period.