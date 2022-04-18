United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $38

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $45.13 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.035, while the highest price level was $46.51. The company report on April 4, 2022 that United to Hold Webcast of First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

– United will hold a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 21 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its first-quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 20.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.08 percent and weekly performance of 6.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.05M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 12314943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $54.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.69.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.99, while it was recorded at 43.48 for the last single week of trading, and 45.55 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,494 million, or 58.60% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,849,742, which is approximately 0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,375,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $773.66 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

254 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 15,056,523 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 15,795,542 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 157,358,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,210,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,470,190 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,345,302 shares during the same period.