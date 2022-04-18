Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell -22.06% so far this year. What now?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] gained 0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $32.68 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Leaders: Twitter, NuRAN Wireless, NexTech AR, and Uber; Visionary CEOs Advancing New Market Trends in Mobility, Metaverse, E-Commerce, Connectivity and Mobility.

Uber Technologies Inc. represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $63.79 billion with the latest information. UBER stock price has been found in the range of $32.64 to $33.465.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.58M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 18763002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $59.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $55 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $65, while Truist kept a Buy rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 80 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.93, while it was recorded at 32.28 for the last single week of trading, and 40.59 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $46,821 million, or 74.50% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 117,007,410, which is approximately 11.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 88,398,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.56 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -19.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 746 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 199,034,081 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 161,889,195 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 1,071,792,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,432,715,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,368,705 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 20,459,044 shares during the same period.