U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell -6.16% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] price surged by 4.15 percent to reach at $2.1. The company report on April 14, 2022 that U.S. Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

U.S. Bancorp reported its first quarter 2022 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 8 a.m. Central Time, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call via telephone from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 1698510.

A sum of 10824083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.38M shares. U.S. Bancorp shares reached a high of $53.35 and dropped to a low of $51.43 until finishing in the latest session at $52.71.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.28. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $61.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.62, while it was recorded at 51.62 for the last single week of trading, and 57.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

USB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 10.26%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,853 million, or 76.60% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,186,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.04 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 912 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 40,940,185 shares. Additionally, 674 investors decreased positions by around 35,092,824 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 1,040,516,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,116,549,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,529,039 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 5,519,761 shares during the same period.