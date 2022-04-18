Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is 4.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] slipped around -0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $45.08 at the close of the session, down -1.68%. The company report on April 15, 2022 that Twitter Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan, Enabling All Shareholders to Realize Full Value of Company.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”). The Board adopted the Rights Plan following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter.

The Rights Plan is intended to enable all shareholders to realize the full value of their investment in Twitter. The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders.

Twitter Inc. stock is now 4.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWTR Stock saw the intraday high of $48.50 and lowest of $44.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.34, which means current price is +44.03% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.26M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 258868336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $43.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.23.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 27.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.04, while it was recorded at 45.73 for the last single week of trading, and 51.30 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $27,830 million, or 79.90% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,375,259, which is approximately 0.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 70,157,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.34 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

543 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 67,024,366 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 83,361,957 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 466,971,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,357,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,193,252 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 52,396,688 shares during the same period.