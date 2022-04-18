Truist lifts Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] slipped around -0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.58 at the close of the session, down -0.69%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that California Cable & Telecommunications Association Announces New President.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The Industry’s Largest Cable & Telecommunications Association Announces that Janus Norman Has Been Selected to Lead the Association as President.

Comcast Corporation stock is now -5.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $48.24 and lowest of $47.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.80, which means current price is +7.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.61M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 16540069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $60.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $53, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CMCSA stock. On December 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 65 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.18, while it was recorded at 47.55 for the last single week of trading, and 52.65 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 13.38%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $180,711 million, or 85.20% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 396,613,344, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 312,385,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.86 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.29 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,280 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 157,189,669 shares. Additionally, 1,037 investors decreased positions by around 198,099,926 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 3,442,749,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,798,039,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 268 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,912,708 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 28,295,425 shares during the same period.