The Coca-Cola Company [KO] moved up 0.45: Why It’s Important

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $65.02 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Creating a World Without Waste: The Coca-Cola Company Teams Up with Bill Nye to Demystify Recycling in Striking Animation.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Produced by Award-Winning Animators Mackinnon & Saunders, Short Film Shines Light on Often-Perplexing Process of Bottle-to-Bottle Recycling.

As science educator Bill Nye always says, “It’s not magic, it’s science!” And now he’s helping to show the magic – and the science – behind recycling.

The Coca-Cola Company represents 4.32 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $280.60 billion with the latest information. KO stock price has been found in the range of $64.82 to $65.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.14M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 16388429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $67.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $67 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $70, while Truist kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 70.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.99 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.52, while it was recorded at 64.39 for the last single week of trading, and 57.69 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 7.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $194,162 million, or 70.30% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 342,258,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.25 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.19 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 3.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,445 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 109,640,301 shares. Additionally, 1,037 investors decreased positions by around 84,012,005 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 2,792,532,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,986,184,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 309 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,321,671 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,477,811 shares during the same period.