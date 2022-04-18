Stephens slashes price target on Block Inc. [SQ] – find out why.

Block Inc. [NYSE: SQ] loss -3.76% or -4.74 points to close at $121.31 with a heavy trading volume of 9447543 shares. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Square Introduces the Next Generation of Square Stand.

Reimagined hardware and software usher in new customer-centric commerce experience.

Today, Square unveils the next generation of Square Stand, the company’s iconic countertop device that turns an iPad into a powerful, robust point of sale system that sellers can use to run their entire business. Launching concurrently in all of Square’s eight global markets, Square Stand features integrated contactless tap, chip and PIN payments technology, a sleek, professional design and a new checkout flow that provides businesses and their customers with a more intuitive, transparent and streamlined commerce experience.

It opened the trading session at $126.03, the shares rose to $126.46 and dropped to $121.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SQ points out that the company has recorded -50.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.66M shares, SQ reached to a volume of 9447543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Block Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $179.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Block Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Block Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Block Inc. is set at 9.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 102.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SQ stock

Block Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for Block Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.12, while it was recorded at 123.31 for the last single week of trading, and 195.50 for the last 200 days.

Block Inc. [SQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Block Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Block Inc. [SQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Block Inc. go to 39.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Block Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $38,492 million, or 61.60% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 26,652,816, which is approximately -1.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,189,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.32 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly -4.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

763 institutional holders increased their position in Block Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 43,400,996 shares. Additionally, 678 investors decreased positions by around 33,964,912 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 239,936,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,302,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 228 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,848,576 shares, while 243 institutional investors sold positions of 5,424,916 shares during the same period.