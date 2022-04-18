SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] is -54.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] slipped around -0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.26 at the close of the session, down -4.60%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2022 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its first quarter 2022 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is now -54.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOFI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.66 and lowest of $7.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.95, which means current price is +0.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 68.17M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 42198036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $14.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 14.86 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

Earnings analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $3,068 million, or 37.30% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,386,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.58 million in SOFI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $256.08 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 92,930,995 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 25,716,764 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 303,911,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,559,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,136,909 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 10,249,562 shares during the same period.