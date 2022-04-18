Roblox Corporation [RBLX] is -58.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] plunged by -$2.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $44.82 during the day while it closed the day at $42.36. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of April 2022, after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

Roblox Corporation stock has also loss -5.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBLX stock has declined by -47.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.03% and lost -58.94% year-on date.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $26.43 billion, with 582.36 million shares outstanding and 509.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.80M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 13482289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $67.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RBLX stock trade performance evaluation

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.66 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.07, while it was recorded at 43.49 for the last single week of trading, and 78.33 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,568 million, or 71.60% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 40,556,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.11 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 93.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 459 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 167,028,897 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 40,606,149 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 159,870,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,505,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,541,495 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,448,472 shares during the same period.