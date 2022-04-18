Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Stock trading around $7.22 per share: What’s Next?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] slipped around -0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.22 at the close of the session, down -3.60%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Rite Aid Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

Full Year Revenues Increased $525 million to $24.6 billion; Pharmacy Sales Increased 12%.

Full Year Net Loss per Share Increased from $1.87 to $9.96 Driven by Non-Cash Impairment Charges.

Rite Aid Corporation stock is now -50.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RAD Stock saw the intraday high of $9.10 and lowest of $6.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.02, which means current price is +18.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 26522864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $27, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has RAD stock performed recently?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.36 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 7.40 for the last single week of trading, and 12.99 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.55 and a Gross Margin at +18.57. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.42.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,045.63. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 960.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$2,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Insider trade positions for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

There are presently around $256 million, or 67.20% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,291,657, which is approximately 2.328% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,660,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.65 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $19.69 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly -0.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 6,935,562 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 3,301,074 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 25,153,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,390,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,528,656 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,585,901 shares during the same period.