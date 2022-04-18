Piper Sandler lifts Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.79%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Centennial Resource Development Launches Shareholder Return Program and Announces Full Year 2021 Results and 2022 Guidance.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced the establishment of a share repurchase program, its 2021 financial and operational results, and 2022 operational plans.

Over the last 12 months, CDEV stock rose by 127.60%. The one-year Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.84. The average equity rating for CDEV stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.63 billion, with 284.14 million shares outstanding and 224.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.41M shares, CDEV stock reached a trading volume of 9694499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8.40 to $11.20. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CDEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CDEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, CDEV shares gained by 23.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.40 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 6.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centennial Resource Development Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CDEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. go to 6.00%.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,128 million, or 73.60% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,782,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.56 million in CDEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $122.31 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly -20.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 30,727,346 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 16,936,448 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 178,670,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,334,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,182,632 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,011,676 shares during the same period.