Noble Capital Markets lifts Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX: INDO] gained 65.93% on the last trading session, reaching $26.40 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Indonesia Energy Commences Drilling of First of Two Back-to-Back Production Wells at Kruh Block.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

New production anticipated to bring IEC to cash flow positive operations .

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) (IEC), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that the company has commenced drilling operations at the first of its two back-to-back producing wells (this first well is named the K-27 well) at its 63,000-acre Kruh Block.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited represents 7.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $118.27 million with the latest information. INDO stock price has been found in the range of $14.32 to $27.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, INDO reached a trading volume of 9867572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is set at 6.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for INDO stock

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.08. With this latest performance, INDO shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 486.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 355.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.97, while it was recorded at 18.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -367.01 and a Gross Margin at -37.15. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -350.96.

Return on Total Capital for INDO is now -43.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, INDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]

Positions in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX:INDO] by around 10 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,873 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,873 shares during the same period.