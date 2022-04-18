Market cap of Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] reaches 5.85B – now what?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] gained 1.47% on the last trading session, reaching $6.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2022 Results and Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its first quarter 2022 operational and financial results after market close on April 27, 2022, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The Company also today announced that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) on April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The Company is providing shareholders the option to attend the Annual Meeting either in person or online.

Yamana Gold Inc. represents 961.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.85 billion with the latest information. AUY stock price has been found in the range of $6.05 to $6.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.63M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 16798572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AUY stock

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.43 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.92 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to -14.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,817 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 101,744,830, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,744,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.92 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $170.08 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 0.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 78,623,798 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 54,259,082 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 320,712,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,595,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,883,503 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 14,527,135 shares during the same period.