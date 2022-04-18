Market cap of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] reaches 158.88B – now what?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.40%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Schwab Launches Schwab Personalized Indexing™.

Charles Schwab today announced Schwab Personalized Indexing™, a new direct indexing solution with powerful tax management and portfolio management capabilities, is now available to both registered investment advisors and retail investors. Schwab believes investors of all asset levels get the most value out of direct indexing with the help of an advisor or financial consultant. Clients interested in enrolling in Schwab Personalized Indexing will work with a Schwab financial consultant to open an account or talk to their Registered Investment Advisor. Investors can learn more about the product’s features at Schwab Personalized Indexing.

Schwab plans to roll out additional strategies, features and capabilities that will bring even more of the benefits of direct indexing — including greater customization — to retail investors and advisors over the next 12-18 months.

Over the last 12 months, SCHW stock rose by 27.82%. The one-year The Charles Schwab Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.65. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $158.88 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, SCHW stock reached a trading volume of 11563040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $105.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SCHW stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SCHW shares from 94 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 132.07.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.55, while it was recorded at 81.98 for the last single week of trading, and 80.10 for the last 200 days.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 24.10%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $131,043 million, or 84.30% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,449,298, which is approximately 0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 7.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,756,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.66 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.72 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -2.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 798 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 59,303,395 shares. Additionally, 557 investors decreased positions by around 37,315,595 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 1,486,982,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,583,601,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,857,984 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 7,693,096 shares during the same period.