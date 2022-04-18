Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 7.80M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] price surged by 16.25 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Tantech Subsidiary Announces New 10 Vehicle Order.

– New 18 Passenger Midibus Order will Ship to Ecuador -.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), today announced that its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd., won an additional 10 vehicle order. The latest order for customized, high-end black and yellow midibuses is expected to be delivered to the customer in Ecuador in May 2022.

A sum of 16877556 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. Tantech Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $0.595 and dropped to a low of $0.44 until finishing in the latest session at $0.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

TANH Stock Performance Analysis:

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, TANH shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.69 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5591, while it was recorded at 0.4446 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7793 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tantech Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.20% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 618,780, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.66% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 120,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in TANH stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $4000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly -25.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 742,404 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 62,189 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 47,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,404 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 35,558 shares during the same period.