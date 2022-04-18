Market cap of Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] reaches 10.32B – now what?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] closed the trading session at $11.38 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.305, while the highest price level was $11.89. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s first quarter 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q1/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting April 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until April 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.92 percent and weekly performance of -5.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.92M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 12083941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $24, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on HOOD stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 22 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.20% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,848 million, or 70.90% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 71,468,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $813.31 million in HOOD stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $660.76 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 166,799,671 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 52,114,195 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 294,997,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,911,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,894,980 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 24,144,359 shares during the same period.