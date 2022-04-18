Market cap of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] reaches 1.86B – now what?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] price plunged by -1.77 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on April 8, 2022 that New Oriental to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on April 26, 2022. New Oriental’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on April 26, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on April 26, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:.

A sum of 13104267 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.60M shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $11.36 and dropped to a low of $10.95 until finishing in the latest session at $11.08.

The one-year EDU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.02. The average equity rating for EDU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $58.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $8.60 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20.10 to $2.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on EDU stock. On July 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 11 to 2.40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.62.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.12, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.49 and a Gross Margin at +52.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.01. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of $24,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,092 million, or 66.60% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,121,637, which is approximately 84.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,283,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.62 million in EDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.13 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -6.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 26,532,769 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 20,305,483 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 51,679,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,517,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,751,136 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,140,363 shares during the same period.