Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 574.50M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] loss -10.00% or -0.24 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 54863092 shares. The company report on April 17, 2022 that Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mullen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MULN).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mullen stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/MULN.

It opened the trading session at $2.33, the shares rose to $2.37 and dropped to $2.1101, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MULN points out that the company has recorded -72.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -315.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 125.76M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 54863092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, MULN shares gained by 23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.60% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 219,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in MULN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.41 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 629,533 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 242,291 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 332,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,204,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 572,047 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 86,234 shares during the same period.