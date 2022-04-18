Market cap of Chevron Corporation [CVX] reaches 337.31B – now what?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] loss -0.05% or -0.08 points to close at $171.59 with a heavy trading volume of 9421052 shares. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Chevron Executive Rhonda Morris Joins UNCF Board of Directors.

Company reinforces commitment to make a difference for students of color.

It opened the trading session at $170.69, the shares rose to $172.94 and dropped to $170.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVX points out that the company has recorded 57.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.26M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 9421052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $170.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $160, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CVX stock

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.84, while it was recorded at 169.55 for the last single week of trading, and 121.08 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 8.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $222,935 million, or 67.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,400,131, which is approximately 1.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 138,896,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.83 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.63 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,646 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 60,827,856 shares. Additionally, 1,040 investors decreased positions by around 40,492,994 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 1,197,907,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299,228,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 375 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,796,809 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,115,485 shares during the same period.