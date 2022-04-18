Market Analysts see United States Steel Corporation [X] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] traded at a high on 04/14/22, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.04. The company report on April 7, 2022 that TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – March 2022.

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange.

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12615041 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Steel Corporation stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.69%.

The market cap for X stock reached $9.61 billion, with 269.04 million shares outstanding and 257.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.65M shares, X reached a trading volume of 12615041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corporation [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $38.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on X stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for X shares from 35 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 2.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.08 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 36.35 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $7,008 million, or 75.00% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,935,754, which is approximately 2.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,269,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $861.91 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $383.56 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 27,110,486 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 23,048,842 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 139,045,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,204,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,300,300 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,563,842 shares during the same period.