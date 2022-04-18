Market Analysts see Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] loss -3.66% on the last trading session, reaching $25.77 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2022 that McDermott’s CB&I to Build Spheres for Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in North America.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

McDermott’s storage business, CB&I, will design and build two 500,000-gallon double-wall liquid hydrogen spheres for Plug Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PLUG) new green hydrogen production facility in Genesee County, New York. The production facility, leveraging Plug Power’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer technology, is expected to produce 45 metric tons of green liquid hydrogen per day—making it the largest green hydrogen facility in North America.

The turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract for both spheres also includes insulation, testing and painting with field erection taking place at Plug Power’s 30-acre site at the Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, also known as WNY STAMP.

Plug Power Inc. represents 577.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.46 billion with the latest information. PLUG stock price has been found in the range of $25.76 to $26.9164.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.46M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 10763955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $40.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $39 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PLUG stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLUG shares from 50 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 26.14 for the last single week of trading, and 28.42 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $7,772 million, or 55.00% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,661,545, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,032,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $583.27 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 29.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 35,174,524 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 23,830,296 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 242,593,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,598,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,753,369 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,804,211 shares during the same period.