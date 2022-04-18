Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -4.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [NASDAQ: LEXX] price surged by 16.77 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Lexaria’s Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Study HYPER-H21-3 Delivers Positive Results.

Data From This Human Study, Together With the Findings From Lexaria’s Other Previously Announced Successful Studies, Intended To Support the Company’s Plans To Seek Approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that all data analyses from its simulated pulmonary hypertension clinical study HYPER-H21-3 have been successfully completed with positive safety and efficacy findings.

A sum of 50872116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 877.55K shares. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares reached a high of $4.83 and dropped to a low of $3.45 until finishing in the latest session at $3.83.

The one-year LEXX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.98. The average equity rating for LEXX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEXX shares is $12.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEXX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

LEXX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.67. With this latest performance, LEXX shares gained by 31.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.45 for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -763.84 and a Gross Margin at +75.74. Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -554.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.77.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 63.70 and a Current Ratio set at 63.90.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [LEXX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.70% of LEXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEXX stocks are: INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 359,113, which is approximately 1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 49,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in LEXX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.13 million in LEXX stock with ownership of nearly 10.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [NASDAQ:LEXX] by around 18,394 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 95,223 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 340,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEXX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,738 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 94,224 shares during the same period.