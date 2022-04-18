JP Morgan slashes price target on Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] – find out why.

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] closed the trading session at $53.83 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.78, while the highest price level was $54.19. The company report on April 15, 2022 that Why I Give Back: 5 VTeamers on Their Most Memorable Volunteer Moments.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

By: Kweli I. Wright.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.60 percent and weekly performance of 2.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.03M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 16915086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 25.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.92, while it was recorded at 53.81 for the last single week of trading, and 53.48 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.20%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $144,861 million, or 65.40% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 321,650,268, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 290,740,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.65 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.18 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,558 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 117,453,145 shares. Additionally, 1,366 investors decreased positions by around 103,213,026 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 2,470,409,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,691,075,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 309 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,170,226 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 10,932,916 shares during the same period.