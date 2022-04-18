Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] moved up 14.06: Why It’s Important

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] closed the trading session at $1.46 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.18, while the highest price level was $1.57. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP), a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These financial results were based on the accounts of Imperial Petroleum Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries which were prepared using the historical carrying costs of the assets and the liabilities of the subsidiaries from their dates of incorporation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.78 percent and weekly performance of 20.66 percent. The stock has performed -28.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.32M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 60497248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

IMPP stock trade performance evaluation

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.66.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8197, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.29% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 799,447, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.62% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in IMPP stocks shares; and TOWERVIEW LLC, currently with $0.58 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 2,213,519 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,213,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,519 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.