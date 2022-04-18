Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $15

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] loss -7.80% or -0.17 points to close at $2.01 with a heavy trading volume of 16346215 shares. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Hycroft Mining Announces New Board Appointments.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a precious metals development company that owns the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce that it has made changes to its board of directors, that are effective immediately.

Mr. Stephen Lang has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, assuming the role from Ms. Diane Garrett who has been Acting Chair and who will remain President & CEO of the Company and a member of the Board. Mr. Lang has been a member of the Hycroft Board of Directors since 2021 and has vast experience in mining operations and, combined with his business and Board leadership experience, is exceptionally qualified to lead the Board and team as we advance the exploration and development of the Hycroft project.

It opened the trading session at $2.17, the shares rose to $2.17 and dropped to $1.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HYMC points out that the company has recorded 15.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -617.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 50.90M shares, HYMC reached to a volume of 16346215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88.

Trading performance analysis for HYMC stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 46.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.14, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.35 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $101 million, or 21.70% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately -0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,552,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.19 million in HYMC stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.52 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly -14.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 342,231 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,448,037 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 46,622,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,412,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,980 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 746,723 shares during the same period.