HP Inc. [HPQ] Is Currently -1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] loss -1.24% or -0.47 points to close at $37.47 with a heavy trading volume of 9556110 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that HP CIO Ellen Jackowski Explains Why ESG Is Essential to Corporate Sustainability.

The technology company’s Chief Impact Officer and Head of Sustainable Impact breaks down how environmental, social and governance factor into modern corporate strategy.

It opened the trading session at $37.95, the shares rose to $38.09 and dropped to $37.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPQ points out that the company has recorded 36.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.65M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 9556110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $34 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.81, while it was recorded at 38.02 for the last single week of trading, and 32.97 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 10.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $32,159 million, or 83.60% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,547,841, which is approximately -3.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 104,175,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.77 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -5.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 22,979,086 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 76,136,979 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 759,156,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 858,272,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,713,259 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,482,275 shares during the same period.