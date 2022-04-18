Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] moved up 38.46: Why It’s Important

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] closed the trading session at $4.86 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.22, while the highest price level was $5.05. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Treasury Metals Provides 2022 Exploration and Development Plans and Additional Gold Assay Results at Goliath and Goldlund.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 239.86 percent and weekly performance of 26.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 131.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 211.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, HUSA reached to a volume of 19235916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

HUSA stock trade performance evaluation

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.89. With this latest performance, HUSA shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 219.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.62.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.60 and a Current Ratio set at 36.60.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.50% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,346, which is approximately 2.478% of the company’s market cap and around 10.79% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 132,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in HUSA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.58 million in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly 167.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 137,352 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 127,349 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 277,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,203 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,551 shares during the same period.