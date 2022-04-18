Ford Motor Company [F] moved down -0.19: Why It’s Important

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.48%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Ford Motor Company Board Declares Dividend for Second-Quarter 2022.

The board of directors of Ford Motor Company today declared a second-quarter regular dividend of 10 cents per share on the company’s outstanding common and Class B stock.

The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26.

Over the last 12 months, F stock rose by 26.57%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.19. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.33 billion, with 4.00 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.60M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 39312912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $20.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on F stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 21 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.87, while it was recorded at 15.34 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,540 million, or 54.50% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 298,630,831, which is approximately 0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 270,177,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.18 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.6 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,019 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 193,410,053 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 164,889,928 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 1,743,782,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,102,082,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 323 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,297,581 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 20,875,638 shares during the same period.