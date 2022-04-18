For Citigroup Inc. [C], Analyst sees a drop to $60. What next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] price surged by 1.56 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Citigroup Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Please view Citi’s first quarter 2022 earnings press release on its website http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor.

Additional financial, statistical, and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends, are included in a Quarterly Financial Data Supplement. Both the earnings release and Citigroup’s First Quarter 2022 Quarterly Financial Data Supplement are available on Citigroup’s website at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor.

A sum of 34043124 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.09M shares. Citigroup Inc. shares reached a high of $51.90 and dropped to a low of $50.28 until finishing in the latest session at $50.93.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.98. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $67.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $79 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 469.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.16 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.18, while it was recorded at 50.57 for the last single week of trading, and 65.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -1.83%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75,772 million, or 77.20% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,986,164, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,163,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.16 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.69 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

937 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 124,882,178 shares. Additionally, 820 investors decreased positions by around 142,557,143 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 1,220,325,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,487,764,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,508,040 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 7,101,661 shares during the same period.