For Altria Group Inc. [MO], Analyst sees a rise to $53. What next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.33%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 First-Quarter Results.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2022 first-quarter business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2022 first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

Over the last 12 months, MO stock rose by 5.10%. The one-year Altria Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.51. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.34 billion, with 1.83 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, MO stock reached a trading volume of 12214119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $54.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $48 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MO stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 52 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 55.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.97, while it was recorded at 54.65 for the last single week of trading, and 48.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.36%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,998 million, or 59.80% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,163,044, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,741,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.47 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.21 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -10.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 892 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 40,449,138 shares. Additionally, 796 investors decreased positions by around 55,378,780 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 977,256,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,073,084,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,672,573 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,863,550 shares during the same period.