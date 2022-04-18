Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] Revenue clocked in at $1.17 billion, down -60.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -6.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.35. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Exela Technologies Continues to Sign New Logos for XBP.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced a new customer and contract worth $6.8 million over the next three years.

Exela’s Exchange for Bills and Payments (“XBP”), the largest revenue contributor in the ITPS accounting segment, continues to sign new logos. This integrated solution utilizes several of Exela’s platforms including payment processing (TMS), collaborative work flow (ExelaBeats) and digital mailroom (DMR) delivering a bespoke solution used by our knowledge workers and by our newly acquired customer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22423532 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exela Technologies Inc. stands at 8.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.51%.

The market cap for XELA stock reached $165.60 million, with 208.13 million shares outstanding and 172.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.96M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 22423532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $1.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

How has XELA stock performed recently?

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.33. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -30.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.20 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5807, while it was recorded at 0.3684 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5035 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.17. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $13 million, or 7.70% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,842,381, which is approximately 25.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC., holding 5,879,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 million in XELA stocks shares; and B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.08 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 23,678,368 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,668,771 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 11,183,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,530,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,913,699 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 733,675 shares during the same period.