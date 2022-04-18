Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Revenue clocked in at $35.10 billion, up 8.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] closed the trading session at $42.36 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.33, while the highest price level was $42.8691. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

March quarter 2022 GAAP operating loss of $783 million and loss per share of $1.48 on total operating revenue of $9.3 billion.

March quarter 2022 adjusted operating loss of $793 million and adjusted loss per share of $1.23 on adjusted operating revenue of $8.2 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.39 percent and weekly performance of 14.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.89M shares, DAL reached to a volume of 29128890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $52.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $50, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.58, while it was recorded at 39.39 for the last single week of trading, and 39.89 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,206 million, or 64.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,966,728, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,133,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in DAL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $935.13 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

474 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 31,526,233 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 33,287,679 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 341,379,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,193,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,851,568 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 12,088,898 shares during the same period.