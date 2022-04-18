Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Tesla Inc. [TSLA] – find out why.

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] slipped around -37.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $985.00 at the close of the session, down -3.66%. The company report on April 2, 2022 that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for First Quarter 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

In the first quarter, we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.

Tesla Inc. stock is now -6.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLA Stock saw the intraday high of $1,012.71 and lowest of $982.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1243.49, which means current price is +40.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.06M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 19474136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $978.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $860 to $910, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TSLA stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 888 to 1108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 48.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 86.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 926.25, while it was recorded at 999.15 for the last single week of trading, and 889.69 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 37.72%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $427,037 million, or 42.70% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,448,572, which is approximately 0.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,844,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.05 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $36.12 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,622 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 31,672,593 shares. Additionally, 852 investors decreased positions by around 18,365,893 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 383,501,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,539,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 529 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,021,531 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 806,105 shares during the same period.