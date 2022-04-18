Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Revenue clocked in at $3.45 billion, up 57.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Coterra Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce first-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Monday, May 2.

Conference Call InformationDate: Tuesday, May 3, 2022Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CTDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

A sum of 11146747 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.61M shares. Coterra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $29.63 and dropped to a low of $28.74 until finishing in the latest session at $29.42.

The one-year CTRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.34. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 147.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 25.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.24, while it was recorded at 28.83 for the last single week of trading, and 20.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CTRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 40.83%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,386 million, or 95.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,354,545, which is approximately 10.947% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 74,260,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.0 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 7.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 101,189,528 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 142,885,588 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 516,842,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 760,917,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,997,010 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 39,705,081 shares during the same period.